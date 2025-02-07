Two killed as milk tanker overturns in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Two persons died after a tanker truck carrying milk overturned in Krishnagiri on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Rajesh Kumar (32), and Arul (27), both hailing from Gudalur in the Nilgiris.

Police said Rajesh Kumar, who was behind the wheel in the tanker bound for Kerala from Bangalore, had lost control after he allegedly dozed off resulting in the mishap.

They both were crushed to death on the spot in the mishap which took place on Hosur-Rayakottai Road in the Karadikuttai area around 6.15 am.

On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination at Hosur Government Hospital. Around 28,000 litres of milk in the tanker had flown out in the mishap leading to traffic disruption on the thoroughfare for a while.

The Uddanapalli police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.