Two killed after car collides with lorry in Pattukkottai

TIRUCHY: Two persons died while four were injured after a car collided head-on with a lorry in Thanjavur in the wee hours of Friday. Aruldas (43), from North Pattinakuppam near Seyyar in Chengalpattu, his wife Sukanya (40), children Vinidhini (19), Manish (11), and Karthik (8), their relative Selvam (51) from Villupuram, Kiruthika (25), and Latha (50) were returning from Tiruchendur after a temple visit.

When they were nearing ECR at Pudupattinam at around 1.30 am on Friday, a salt-laden lorry proceeding to Thoothukudi collided with the car in which Selvam died on the spot, and the others suffered severe injuries. The public rushed the injured to Pattukkottai GH. However, Sukanya died despite treatment.

Meanwhile, Aruldas, Karthik, Vinidhini, Kiruthika, Latha, and Manish were referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Sethubavachatram police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Senthil, and sent it to the Pattukkottai GH. A case was registered, and the police arrested the lorry driver, Beema Rao, from Ramanathapuram. Further investigations are on.