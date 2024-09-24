Two killed after bikes ram into each other near Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed in a road accident after their bikes collided with each other at RK Pet near Tiruttani early Tuesday morning.

The police said that both the motorists died on the spot. The police identified the deceased as Mahendran (64), and Hussain (24).

Mahendran was an agricultural labourer from Vediyangadu village and Hussain was employed at a butcher’s shop at TiruttaniRK Pet.

The police said that Mahendran was on his way to work while Hussain was returning home after visiting a friend when their bikes collided with each other.

A passerby who noticed both men lying unconscious amidst the mangled remains of their two-wheelers alerted the ambulance and the police.

The ambulance personnel who reached the scene confirmed that the duo had died on the spot.

The police recovered the bodies and moved them to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.