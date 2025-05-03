Two injured in gaur attack near Valparai

COIMBATORE: Two youth riding a two-wheeler were injured in an Indian gaur attack on the Ghat Road in Valparai on Friday.

According to the forest department, Sivadas (25) and Keerthi Krishnan (24), both from Nedungundram tribal village, located inside the forest area near Villoni Estate, were working as farmhands.

The duo was going to Varattuparai for work around 7.30 am, when they spotted a herd of gaurs emerge from Vanasholai’ to cross the road near Villoni Estate.

They stopped and waited until the herd reached the other side of the road. “After the animals left, the duo proceeded, when unexpectedly, a gaur emerged from the thicket and attacked them. Both Sivadas and Keerthi Krishnan fell off their two-wheeler and sustained severe injuries,” said a forest department staff. They were taken to Valparai GH and then to Pollachi GH for treatment.