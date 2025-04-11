Two held in Thanjavur for cheating 22 people with fake vehicle scheme

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Thursday arrested two persons for cheating as many as 22 persons with the false promise of vehicle purchase with a minimum investment.

It is said that a private firm that was functioning in the Thanjavur Medical College jurisdiction published an advertisement alluring the public that they would get a vehicle with the lowest investment.

Trusting the advertisement, Vaitheeswaran of Thanjavur Mela Veethi deposited a minimal amount with the firm and purchased a two-wheeler. Subsequently, the administration of the firm asked Vaitheeswaran to deposit a smaller fund for a four-wheeler. Thus, he deposited an amount of Rs 2.05 lakh, but he did not get the promised vehicle.

Even after repeated attempts, Vaitheeswaran did not get a proper response from the firm, and so he approached the District Crime Branch (DCB) police against the private firm. On hearing this, a few more persons approached the police. Thus, as many as 22 persons, who were cheated by the firm, lodged complaints that the firm had cheated them of around Rs 10 lakh.

Based on the complaints, the DCB registered a case and conducted an investigation. On Thursday, the police arrested Arbash (46) from Coimbatore and Hari Prasad (30) from Ayothiapattinam in Salem.

The police appealed to the public to be careful while transacting money with the firms that give attractive advertisements.