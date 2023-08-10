Two held in Salem for murder of Chennai youth in Arakkonam on Aug 7

RANIPET: Salem Railway police, based on inputs from their counterparts at Arakkonam, arrested two youth wanted in connection with the August 7 murder of a Chennai youth near Arakkonam railway station on Wednesday.

The victim John Franklin, a native of Chennai, who had come to stay with a relative in Arakkonam was found murdered near the railway station.

Ranipet SP DV Kiran Shruthi ordered the formation of special parties to trace the culprits. Based on information that two of the culprits were trying to flee by Dhanbad Express, Arakkonam railway police informed their counterparts at Salem junction.

When the train reached the station, the waiting police went into a unreserved compartment and secured two persons hailing from Chennai, identified as Lokeswaran (28) of Red Hills and Karthi (27) of Manali.

Arakkonam railway police then went to Salem and secured the accused.