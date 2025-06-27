Two held for murder of Hindu Munnani functionary in Tirupur

CHENNAI: A special police team on Friday arrested two people in connection with the murder of a Hindu Munnani functionary in Tirupur, according to a Maalaimalar report.

In the early hours of June 25, the victim, Balamurugan, a Hindu Munnani executive, was hacked to death near Kumaranandapuram near Tirupur. When police were securing the scene, they saw a man named Tamilarasan crying aloud, expressing shock over the murder.

The cops who grew suspicious of Tamilarasan's behaviour took him in for questioning. Enquiries revealed that Tamilarasan, along with his associates Suman, Narasimha Praveen, and Ashwin, plotted and killed Balamurugan over a bribery issue.

Following this, the Tirupur police formed three special teams and arrested Suman, a former Hindu Munnani functionary from Kerala. They are currently on the lookout for Narasimha Praveen and Ashwin, who are allegedly hiding in Kerala and Valparai.