    Two govt school teachers transferred over students' dance performance with PMK flags in Krishnagiri

    A group of boys recently staged a dance show as part of the annual day, which drew sharp opposition from a segment of parents.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 March 2025 10:11 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-08 16:49:22  )
    Dance performance staged by a group of students sporting PMK

    COIMBATORE: A headmaster and another teacher have been shunted to another school over a dance performance staged by a group of students sporting PMK party flags in a government school in Krishnagiri. Chief Education Officer (CEO) A Muniraj on Saturday issued the order transferring Soppanur Government High School head master Vijayakumar and teacher Subramani to two different schools.

    A group of boys recently staged a dance show as part of the annual day, which drew sharp opposition from a segment of parents.

    Based on a complaint to the School Education Department, a show cause notice was issued to both the teachers, who were in-charge for the cultural event.

    KrishnagiristudentsPMKtransferred
    DTNEXT Bureau

