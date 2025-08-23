Two girls of family struck dead by lightning in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: Two girls of a family were struck dead by lightning at a farm near Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as N Asbiya Banu (13), a Class nine student, and her sister Sabika Babu (9), a Class 5 student, who resided at Valavanthalpuram village of Ariyakudi panchayat.

The lightning struck two girls when they were collecting neem seeds at the farm, which is located near their house. Both of them succumbed, sources said.

Parents, who were searching for their daughters, were shocked upon learning the tragedy. On being alerted, Chathirakudi police inspected the spot.

A case has been filed, and bodies were taken to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.