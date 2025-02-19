Two girls drown in in Sivaganga pond; school staff suspended

MADURAI: In a tragic incident, two girl students drowned in a pond near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district on Wednesday.

The deceased victims have been identified as S Shobia (8), a Class 3 third student of Alimadurai Panchayat Union Primary School, and her relative K Krishmika (4), who was studying in an Anganwadi centre located near the school.

Girls stepped out of the school and went near the pond to attend nature’s call. Unfortunately, they slipped, fell into the pond and drowned. When parents went to pick them up from school, they couldn’t find them. But much to the shock of the parents, bodies were found floating in the pond.

Some of the villagers recovered the bodies, sources said. Sivagangai Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat inspected the spot and held inquiries. Based on a complaint, Ilayangudi police have filed a case.

Moreover, sources said Thaimary (59), of Paramakudi, the school teacher, and Dinesh Ammal (31) of Tiruvallur, the Anganwadi worker were suspended for neglect of duty.