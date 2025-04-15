Two girls drown in Cauvery river while bathing

COIMBATORE: Two girls aged ten and 16 drowned while bathing in the Cauvery river in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Bagyalakshmi (10), daughter of Muthappa, a farmer from Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri and Kavya (16), daughter of Chennappan, a daily wager from Karnataka.

While Bagyalakshmi was studying in class six, Kavya was studying in class ten. Police said Muthappa and Chennappan were relatives, and they had visited Hogenakkal with their family.

“While bathing in the river, both the girls had gone into deep waters and began to drown. Despite efforts by family members to rescue, they both drowned,” police said.

On receiving the information, the Hogenakkal police and rescue personnel arrived and retrieved the bodies to be sent for post-mortem at the Pennagaram Government Hospital.

The Hogenakkal police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.