Two from Panruti drown while bathing near Hogenakkal

COIMBATORE: Two persons on a trip from Cuddalore drowned while bathing in the Cauvery River near Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as P Dhanasekar (46) and Ravi (54), both hailed from Panruti in Cuddalore. Dhanasekar was running a jewellery pawn shop, while Ravi owned a printing press.

The duo was among 20 others running different shops in the Panruti Commercial Complex and had visited Hogenakkal by van. After visiting different places, they all took a bath in the gushing Cauvery river near Ranipet.

Unfortunately, Dhanasekar and Ravi had gone into deep waters and were washed away in the strong current, while others remained helpless. On receiving information, the Hogenakkal fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search for the duo.

After a long search, the bodies were retrieved and sent for a post-mortem at Pennagaram Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Hogenakkal police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.

This is the second incident of drowning within a month, as on April 14, two girls drowned while bathing in the river during a visit to Hogenakkal. Both the girls, aged 10 and 16 from Krishnagiri, came to Hogenakkal with their families and drowned when they ventured into deep waters.