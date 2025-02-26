Two farmers killed in wild bear attack in Theni

MADURAI: Two farmers were killed in a wild bear attack near Varusanadu in Theni district on Tuesday night. The deceased victims have been identified as Mani alias Manikandan (44), of Thangammalpuram, and Karuppaiya (55), of Dharmarajapuram, sources said.

The incident occurred in the evening when both farmers were carrying loads of lemon picked from their farms. Much to their shock, they encountered a wild bear which attacked them. Both were killed on the spot.

On being alerted, forest personnel from Kandamanur and Kadamalaikundu police inspected the spot and held inquiries. The bodies were taken to Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Based on a complaint, the police filed a case, sources said.