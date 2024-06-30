Two fall ill allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Pollachi near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Senior police officials began an inquiry following reports that two persons were hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

Sources said Ravichandran (55), a BJP local functionary and Mahendran (40), a construction worker from Manjanaickanur developed sudden illnesses including vomiting and dysentery and were admitted to a private hospital in Pollachi.

They were then shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. As the news spread out that they fell ill after consuming illicit arrack, the Aliyar police brought four others identified as Lakshmanan (49), Senthil Kumar, (48), Ramakrishnan (40) and Manikandan (30), all hailing from a tribal hamlet near Udumalpet in Tirupur, for a checkup in Coimbatore as they also claimed to have consumed spurious liquor.

But their health condition is said to be stable. A team of police officials and revenue department authorities held an inquiry in the Manjanaickanur area. Meanwhile, Ravichandran, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, told police that Mahendran and himself bought liquor from a Tasmac shop on Friday.

Health department officials stated the duo might have fallen ill because of contaminated water mixed with the liquor.

“However, only lab reports will reveal the exact nature of contamination,” said an official.