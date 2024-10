Two express trains services rescheduled; check details here

CHENNAI: Two express trains are rescheduled due to operational reasons, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 20691 Tambaram - Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 11.00 pm on October 30 (Wednesday) is rescheduled to leave Tambaram at 12.00 am on Thursday (late by one hour).

Train No 16159 Tambaram- Mangaluru Central Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 11.50 pm on October 30 (Wednesday) is rescheduled to leave Tambaram at 12.50 am on Thursday, added the note.