    Two express trains cancelled on November 14 and 15; check details

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2024 12:48 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Two express train services operated through Chennai are fully cancelled owing to late running of the pairing rake, said a Southern Railway press note.

    Train no 22624 Madurai – Chennai Egmore Superfast Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 8.50 pm, on 14 November (Thursday )is fully cancelled.

    Train no 22623 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Superfast Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.05 pm on 15 November (Friday) is fully cancelled.

    DTNEXT Bureau

