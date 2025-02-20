Two electrocuted while repairing borewell in Karur, 1 injured

TIRUCHY: Two workers repairing a borewell in Karur were electrocuted and one other worker sustained injury on Thursday.

The three workers were repairing the borewell belonging to Munnur panchayat at K-Paramathi. While lifting the inner pipes from the borewell, they accidentally touched the live power line crossing there, electrocuting two workers and killing them on the spot.

They were identified as Sathish of Niminthapatti and Balu of Munnur. Their bodies were taken to the Karur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

On information, K-Paramathi police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.