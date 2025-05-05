Two electrocuted while fishing with live wire in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: Two persons who were attempting to fish in a tank reportedly with the support of a live wire in Perambalur on Sunday were electrocuted.

It is said that S Dinesh Kumar (28) and G Ranjith (25) from Thondamanthurai in Perambalur went fishing at Kallaru in Thondamandurai by spreading live wire connected to an electric pole near the waterbody. While they were fishing with the weird method, both lost control and fell into the water, and they were electrocuted.

On seeing this, the public passed on the information to the Arumbavur police, who rushed to the spot and suspended the power connection with the help of the Tangedco staff and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the district headquarters hospital.

A case was registered, and investigations are on.