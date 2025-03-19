Two electrocuted in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Two men were electrocuted in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. The deceased victims were identified as G Velayutham (28) of Kannappa Nayanar Street, Kokkirakulam and his neighbour Ravi (40), sources said.

The incident happened when Velayutham switched on an electric motor to draw water for curing the concrete structure of a bathroom in his house.

When Velayutham suffered electric shock, Ravi attempted to rescue him, but he was also electrocuted. The victims were taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, but they were declared dead. Based on a complaint, Palayamkottai police have filed a case, sources said.