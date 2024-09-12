Two districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain for next two hours, check details

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that there is a possibility of rain in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari over the next two hours.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in these two districts.

Additionally, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is anticipated in Puducherry and Karaikal over the next seven days.

For Chennai and its neighbouring places the sky is likely to be partly cloudy and maximum temperature will be 36-37°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28°C.