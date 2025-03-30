Two died, one critical while cleaning boric acid tanker in Erode

CHENNAI: Two people died and one is in critical condition due to suffocation while cleaning a boric acid tanker at a water service station near Bhavani in Erode district.

The victims, identified as Yuvanandavel and Chandran, succumbed after getting into the tanker and Chellappan, was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition, added a Thanthi TV report.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.