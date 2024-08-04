Two die of asphyxiation while cleaning well in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Two persons died in Thoothukudi on Sunday after accidentally inhaling poisonous gas during their attempt to clean a well, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Ganesan (60) owned a well near his house in the Thalamuthu Nagar area which was approximately 3 feet wide and 18 feet deep. On Saturday, after a foul smell started emanating from the well, it was found that contaminated water from a nearby septic tank had seeped into the well, rendering the water in it unusable.

Following this discovery, Ganesan and Marimuthu (36) from Arumuganeri decided to drain the contaminated water and clean the well fully. Initially, they used a motor to pump the water out of the well. During this process, a bucket was said to have accidentally fallen into the well. To retrieve it, Ganesan tied a rope around his torso and descended into the well. As he did not resurface, Marimuthu went down into the well to check on Ganesan. He did not come out either.

Alarmed, the gathered crowd sent two youths - Jesurajan and Pavithran (32) - into the well to rescue the two older men. However, the duo experienced difficulties in breathing and fainted due to suffocation. They were promptly taken out of the well and admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital where they are currently receiving intensive care.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Thoothukudi Thalamuthu Nagar police and a fire brigade team arrived at the scene. Their initial investigation revealed that Ganesan and Marimuthu had suffocated to death due to suspected inhalation of poisonous gases inside the well. Using safety gear, the fire department personnel retrieved the bodies of Ganesan and Marimuthu and sent them to the Thoothukudi GH for post-mortem examinations.

The Thalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case and are conducting a detailed investigation.