Two die in two different incidents in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two persons died in two different incidents in Thanjavur on Thursday.

It is said that while Sathyamurthy (28), an electrician from Karuppur in Ariyalur was working at a private milk firm at Panthanallur in Thanjavur, he was electrocuted and died immediately.

Soon, the co-workers suspended the power supply and passed on the information to the Panthanallur police, who rushed to the spot and received the body and sent it to Kumbakonam Government Hospital. Police were investigating further details.

Similarly, Ramarajan (40), a construction coolie from Ariyalur, was engaged in scaffolding works for a private construction firm in Thanjavur late on Wednesday hours.

Suddenly, the scaffolding rods collapsed and fell onto Ramarajan, injuring him severely.

He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and was undergoing treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries despite treatment on Thursday wee hours.

Thanjavur East police registered a case and are investigating.