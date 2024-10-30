Two die after SETC bus smashes into two-wheeler in Pudukkottai

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot when a SETC bus hit their two-wheeler at Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai on Monday late hours.

While M Palanivel (60), a resident from Pagattuvanpatti near Gandharvakottai was proceeding to Thanjavur, a 50-year-old woman stopped his two-wheeler and appealed for a lift and so the duo continued their journey.

When they were nearing Tirukanurpatti near Thanjavur, a SETC bus bound for Kollam from Velankanni hit them. Both Palanivel and the women were thrown off and died on the spot. Vallam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

The police also secured K Thirumaran, the driver of the SETC bus and conducted an interrogation.