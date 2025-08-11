Two die after rashly driven lorry rams bike in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Two people died after their bike was rammed by a lorry in Maduranthagam on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Manikandan (27) and Ramalingam (52) of Pathirakottai near Maduranthagam, who were working at a private firm in Chennai.

On Monday morning, the duo was on their way to Chennai on a bike. When they were going on the Chithamur-Sunambedu road near Nallur, a tipper lorry that was allegedly driven rashly rammed their bike from behind.

In the impact, both of them suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. After the accident, the lorry driver immediately escaped from the spot. Based on information, the Chithamur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them for post-mortem to the Maduranthagam GH. The police have registered a case and have launched a search to nab the absconding lorry driver.