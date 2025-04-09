Two die after car rams two-wheeler in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified car in Tiruchy on Wednesday.

Mohan (38), from Pudukkottai, and Vetrivel (21), from Mutharasanallur in Tiruchy, both construction workers involved in Tidel Park work at Panjapur, were proceeding to Tiruchy city on Wednesday afternoon.

When they were nearing E-Pudhur, at around 12.30 pm, an unidentified car hit their bike from the rear. Both Mohan and Vetrivel died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries.

The car fled from the spot. E-Pudur police sent bodies to the Tiruchy GH. The police also registered a case and are investigating.