Two-day space congress event commences in Sivakasi

MADURAI: The 2025 edition of the two-day Youth Astronomy and Space Science Congress (YASSC) was commenced in Sivakasi, becoming the first national-level congress event hosted by the Tamil Nadu Astronomy Science Society (TASS).

While delivering the keynote address, Dr V Dilibabu, senior scientist, DRDO, Bangalore, who presided as the chief guest, emphasised the importance of indigenous research in nation-building, highlighting India’s strides toward developing a fully indigenous fighter aircraft soon. He urged students to remain focused and be persistent, assuring that such commitment would lead them to both personal success and technological advancement for the nation.

Dr Chrisphin Karthick, scientist from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics' solar observatory at Kodaikanal, commended the enthusiasm of young minds engaged in research projects and encouraged them to stay steadfast in their academic pursuits.

Ramesh, president of the TASS, said in a statement that the Congress not only provides a platform for students to showcase their research but also fosters a scientific temperament, aligning with India’s vision of nurturing the next generation of scientists and innovators.

T Manohar (general secretary of TASS), Ravichandran (president of Raman Research Foundation), Selvarajan (secretary of Sri Kaliswari College) and others were present.