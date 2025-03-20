Begin typing your search...

    20 March 2025
    Two constables suspended for demanding bribe to check out crime spot in Manimangalam
    CHENNAI: Two police constables who demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 were suspended in Manimangalam. On Monday, an unidentified man broke the glass window of a car which was parked near the Padappai sub-registrar office and looted Rs 6 lakh cash.

    After the incident, the victim Mushamal Mohammed of Chintadripet visited the Manimangalam police station to file a complaint but constables Sathish Kumar and Ezhumalai demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 for visiting the spot. Later Mushamal filed a complaint with the Tambaram police commissioner and after an inquiry both the constables were suspended on Wednesday.

