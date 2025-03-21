Two college students killed in road accident at Mayiladuthurai
Selvam died on the spot while Bhuvanesh who was struggling for life with serious injuries died on the way to the hospital
TIRUCHY: Two college students died after their two-wheeler in which they were proceeding to their college was hit by a lorry at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.
It is said that R Bhuvanesh (23) from Kollidam near Sirkazhi and B Selvam (21) from Chidambaram were pursuing BBA final year at MGR Government College of Arts and Science, Puthur in Sirkazhi. On Thursday, they were proceeding to their college by a two-wheeler.
When they were nearing Puthur Government Polytechnic College, a lorry that was coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler. Selvam died on the spot while Bhuvanesh who was struggling for life with serious injuries died on the way to the hospital.
Kollidam police registered a case, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Sirkazhi GH. Further investigations are on.