Two college students killed in road accident at Mayiladuthurai 

TIRUCHY: Two college students died after their two-wheeler in which they were proceeding to their college was hit by a lorry at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

It is said that R Bhuvanesh (23) from Kollidam near Sirkazhi and B Selvam (21) from Chidambaram were pursuing BBA final year at MGR Government College of Arts and Science, Puthur in Sirkazhi. On Thursday, they were proceeding to their college by a two-wheeler.

When they were nearing Puthur Government Polytechnic College, a lorry that was coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler. Selvam died on the spot while Bhuvanesh who was struggling for life with serious injuries died on the way to the hospital.

Kollidam police registered a case, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Sirkazhi GH. Further investigations are on.