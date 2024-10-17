Two coastal hamlets in Kanniyakumari district inundated

MADURAI: Several houses in the coastal hamlets of Alikal and Pillaithoppu in Kanniyakumari district were inundated due to the high tides caused by the rough sea conditions on Tuesday night.

The district collector R Alagumeena and officials from the Revenue Department inspected the houses and launched restoration efforts to bring the situation to normalcy. Earthmovers and motor pumps were deployed to drain stagnant water from the affected houses.

The collector said in a statement that the seawater had entered almost forty-five houses at these localities and as many as 107 inmates including 37 men, 58 women, and 12 children were evacuated to temporary shelters at social welfare centres in Alikal and Pillaithoppu. She added that the inmates would return to their houses in a day or two soon after the stagnant water receded completely.

As the fishing operations off the Kanniyakumari coast were suspended because the marine weather remained averse, the boats remained anchored in inshore waters and fishermen are waiting for weather conditions to improve.

Additionally, the ferry service at Kanniyakumari was affected due to rough sea conditions. The ferry service that usually begins at 8 am was delayed one hour in the wake of high tides. The tourists were disappointed as the officials from Poompuhar Shipping Corporation cancelled the service. Sources stated that the ferry service was suspended considering the safety of the tourists.