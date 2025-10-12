Two Chennai IT employees killed in road accident near Puducherry

CHENNAI: Two IT employees from Chennai were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a mini bus near Kottakuppam in Villupuram district on Friday evening, Daily Thanthi reported.

The deceased were identified as Madankumar (24), son of Veerabhadra, a resident of Narayanasamy Road in Chennai, and Ganesh (28), son of Panayur Balamurugan. Both were employed with private IT firms in Chennai.

According to the police, the duo, along with four friends, had set out on a trip to Puducherry. Madankumar was riding the motorcycle with Ganesh as pillion. The group was travelling along the East Coast Road when the accident occurred near Gangai Nagar in Anichankuppam, close to Kottakuppam.

Police said the motorcycle was turning at a temporary barricade set up on the road when a mini bus heading towards Chennai from Puducherry allegedly hit the two-wheeler at high speed. The impact threw both riders off the vehicle.

Ganesh died on the spot, while Madankumar, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry. He succumbed to injuries later that night.

Based on a complaint from Madankumar’s mother, Devi, Kottakuppam Police Inspector Viswanathan has registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Police said efforts were on to trace the bus driver, who reportedly fled the scene after the collision.