Two Chengalpattu youths arrested for raping minor sisters

CHENNAI: The police arrested two youngsters who raped two minor sisters in Mahabalipuram on Tuesday.

The police said the victims, aged 15 and 13, were residents of Chengalpattu and students of a government school. The sisters became friends with Dinesh (22), an auto driver from Kattankulathur, and Dinesh (23), an AC mechanic from Urapakkam, on Instagram. The duo claimed to be in love with them and took the girls to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board quarters in Mahabalipuram, where they raped them.

The police said the accused recorded the incident on their phones and used the videos to threaten the girls, raping them repeatedly over the past few weeks. Recently, the elder sister became pregnant and informed her mother about the assault.

Following a complaint at the Mahabalipuram All Women Police Station, police registered a case on Monday night and arrested both men under the Pocso Act. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.