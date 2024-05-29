Two catchers in Coimbatore arrested for publicity stunt with rescued rat snake

COIMBATORE: Two snake catchers, including a woman have landed in trouble for exhibiting a snake caught by them and uploading its video in social media for publicity in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

According to the Forest Department, snake catchers Abdul Rahman alias Sanjay from Puliakulam and Maheswari of Chinnavedampatti have uploaded a video by holding a snake on the social media.

“It was a rat snake which is protected under Schedule I (Part C) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They rescued the snake when it entered a house in Puliakulam area a few days ago. Before giving it away to the Forest Department, they shot a video by holding the snake and uploaded it on social media,” said an official.

If a snake is rescued, it should be immediately kept inside a sack and shouldn’t be exhibited in any form. After the video came to the knowledge of the Forest Department, the authorities held an inquiry into the offence. On Tuesday, the two persons were arrested by the department and later released on bail.

“The snake catchers should adhere to the safety protocol given by the Forest Department to avoid any unfortunate incidents. But, many tend to display the snakes to seek publicity and earn money. Such practice will be cracked down by the department hereafter,” the official added.