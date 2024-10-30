Begin typing your search...
Two bodies float in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple pond, investigation under way
According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased are aged 30 and 50, and had drowned in the pond two days ago.
CHENNAI: Two bodies floating in the Theppakulam in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple were recovered by Police on Wednesday.
Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the individuals and reason behind it.
