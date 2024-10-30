Begin typing your search...

    Two bodies float in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple pond, investigation under way

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased are aged 30 and 50, and had drowned in the pond two days ago.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Oct 2024 12:10 PM IST
    Two bodies float in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple pond, investigation under way
    X

    Two bodies float in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple pond

    CHENNAI: Two bodies floating in the Theppakulam in Samayapuram Mariamman Temple were recovered by Police on Wednesday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased are aged 30 and 50, and had drowned in the pond two days ago.

    Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the individuals and reason behind it.

    Samayapuram Mariamman TempleDeath case
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick