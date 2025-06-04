Two beaten to death after theft bid at farmhouse in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Two men of a family were allegedly beaten to death by some villagers at Alagamanagiri in Sivaganga district late on Monday night, when the duo attempted to steal sheep and chicken from a farmhouse.

The deceased victims were identified as Manikandan (31) of Kattanipatti village and his brother Sivasankaran (24).

Sivaganga DSP Amala Advin inspected the scene of the crime and held inquiries. The police received a call at around 12.30 am on Tuesday, saying that two unidentified men were being thrashed by the villagers. The injured duo were taken to the hospital.

On seeing the duo breaking open the pump house at the farm, a couple of villagers alerted Subbu, the owner of the farm, who then mobilised throngs of people before nabbing the duo, who were found to be drunk. The enraged villagers attacked the duo with sticks, kicked and punched them, inflicting more blows on them.

Further investigation revealed there were two cases of theft booked by the Melavalavu police against the duo in Madurai a few years ago.

Madagupatti police in Sivaganga booked a case following the deaths of two men and six persons have so far been arrested, the DSP said.

Sources said among the victims, Manikandan died on the way to the hospital, and a total of eleven persons indulged in the deadly attack were held. The victims, who owned a house at SS Kottai village, were parentless and had no positive relationship with their family due to their criminal activities.