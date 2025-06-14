Two arrested for trying to kidnap woman in Tripura

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested on kidnap charges based on a complaint from a 26-year-old woman from Tripura. Police said that one of the kidnappers is known to the victim. She managed to get out of the car and alerted the police.

The complainant works at a beauty parlour in the city and resides with her husband in Medavakkam. Police said that her husband had recently gone to Tripura to visit his family for Bakrid.

On Wednesday, the complainant, along with her brother and sister-in-law, had gone to a relative’s house in Nerkundram. While at the house, the accused, who was a mutual friend of the complainant’s relative, forcibly put her into the car.

However, she managed to free herself and fled, and approached the Koyambedu police station to file a complaint, stating that she was abducted by Imran and his associates. Two special teams led by Inspector Rajeshkumar and Sub-Inspector Yuvaraj searched for the suspects and tracked the vehicle to Thoraipakkam. They arrested Imran (24) a juice shop owner and Mani (24) a daily wage worker. Further search is on for Imran’s associates.