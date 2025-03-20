TN: Two arrested for promising govt jobs, giving fake appointment orders

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men who allegedly cheated at least 14 people to the tune of Rs 62.8 lakhs under the pretext of getting them jobs in various government offices departments of the state government such as Tangedco and Public Works Department (PWD), among others, based on a complaint on Wednesday. The Job Racket wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested N Dilli Kumar (60) and G Mahesh (34).

According to victims, instead of getting them the jobs, the duo had given them bogus appointment orders. On finding the appointment orders were bogus, the victims filed a police complaint.