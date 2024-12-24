Two arrested for filming women in changing room near Rameswaram Agni Theertham

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for secretly filming women using a hidden camera in a private changing room attached to a tea shop near Agni Theertham in Rameswaram.

The incident came to light when a young woman, part of a family from Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district visiting the Rameswaram temple, discovered the camera while changing clothes.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the 10-member family visited the Agni Theertham for a ritual bath and then proceeded to change clothes at a nearby tea shop.

After noticing the hidden camera in the changing room, the woman immediately informed her father, who filed a complaint with the Rameswaram police.

Following the complaint, police arrested the two accused, Rajesh Kannan (34), a resident of Rameswaram Thampian Kottai, and Meeran Maideen (38), a railway worker from Railway Pudur Road.

Investigation revealed that the two men had been recording women changing clothes for several months and viewing the footage on their mobile phones.

The police are now probing if the suspects had blackmailed any of the women or shared the footage online.