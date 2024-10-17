Two arrested for attempt to fly with fake passports at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Sleuths arrested two persons while attempting to fly to Malaysia withfake passportsat Tiruchy International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the sources, the immigration officials were verifying the documents of the passengers bound for Malaysia. During the verification, they found that a passenger had altered his name and date of birth and tried to travel.

They secured the passenger who was identified as Pandidurai (54), from Devakottai in the Sivagangai district. After inquiry, they handed him over to the airport police for further investigation.

In a similar incident, the immigration officials who verified the documents of passengers bound for Kuala Lumpur secured a person who was identified as Fakrudeen (58), from Peravurani. Fakrudeen who attempted to travel with a fake passport was handed over to the airport police. Separate cases were registered against the duo and investigations are on.