Two AIADMK functionaries slapped with Goondas Act in Nungambakkam pub fight case

CHENNAI: The city police have detained two accused AIADMK functionaries arrested in the Nungambakkam pub brawl case, under the Goondas Act, after their arrest in the brawl triggered a series of cheating complaints against them.

AIADMK functionaries, D Ajayrogan (36) alias Ajay Vandayar, a businessman and T Prasad (33), an AIADMK IT wing functionary, were among the five persons arrested in connection with a brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam, a couple of weeks ago.

Along with the two of them, the Police had also arrested R Ganesh Kumar (42) of Virugambakkam, G Dhanasekar (29) of Chinna Porur in Vadapalani and Nagendra Sethupathi alias Tsunami Sethupathi (33), a history-sheeter from Paramakudi.

The city police subsequently arrested a sub-inspector and a head constable for allegedly aiding Prasad in a job fraud scheme. Senthil Kumar (44), a head constable and a personal security officer to a sitting MP and SI Manikumar were arrested.

Goondas against accused in assistant director kidnapping case

Police have also invoked the Goondas Act against Daniel, who has been accused of multiple serious offences, including the kidnapping of a film assistant director to filmmaker Suseenthiran and a separate case of sexual assault. Daniel was among the seven people held on May 29 in the kidnapping case in Arumbakkam.