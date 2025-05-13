Twist in case: Hindu Munnani leader confesses to killing wife, staging break-in

CHENNAI: In a dramatic twist to the Pothanur murder case, police investigations have revealed that Hindu Munnani district secretary Jagatheesan, who earlier claimed his wife was killed by intruders, was in fact the murderer.

Jagatheesan has reportedly admitted to killing his wife Geetha on May 12, following a prolonged family dispute and staging the scene to mislead police and the public. Initially, he alleged that unidentified men broke into their house near the MGR statue in Pothanur in Coimbatore district and attacked them, resulting in Geetha’s death.

However, Geetha’s mother, Dhanalakshmi, filed a complaint expressing suspicion over her son-in-law, citing ongoing marital issues. Based on this, a special team led by DSP Sangeetha and Inspector Ramakrishnan launched an investigation, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kannan later confirmed that CCTV footage showed no evidence of outsiders entering the house. Further forensic examination revealed Geetha had a single deep cut to the neck and no other injuries, contradicting claims of a violent attack by multiple assailants. Jagatheesan’s injuries were also found to be self-inflicted.

During sustained interrogation, Jagatheesan admitted that after a heated argument, he killed Geetha in a fit of rage, using a kitchen knife and later slashed himself to support a fabricated story. At the time of the incident, their two daughters were away in Salem, leaving only the couple at home.

He was brought before the Paramathi Velur Criminal Court on Tuesday morning and remanded to judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Salem Central Prison.