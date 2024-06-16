Twin turnarounds in Tamil Nadu politics as AIADMK boycotts Vikravandi bypoll while PMK fields candidate

CHENNAI: In a day of twin turnarounds, the principal opposition party, AIADMK, did a volte face and decided to boycott the Vikravandi bypoll while the PMK reversed its 14-year-old stand against contesting bypolls and fielded a candidate as part of the NDA.

The Assembly constituency in Villupuram district fell vacant after the sitting MLA, N Pugazhendi of the DMK, died, necessitating the bye-election.

Announcing the decision to boycott the bypoll, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that the bypolls in the past were not held in a free and fair manner. The party's aim is to win the 2026 Assembly elections with the full support of the people, he said.

The decision came after the party seniors held an internal discussion, weighing the pros and cons of contesting and boycotting the bypoll, sources said.

Alleging that the DMK had indulged in irregularities by "bribing the voters" in Erode (East) by-election, the AIADMK leader said the ruling party has ensured that even election campaign speeches did not reach the people.

Meanwhile, the PMK, the NDA ally which has strong roots in the regions, has announced C Anbumani as its candidate for Vikravandi Assembly constituency, on Saturday. A day ago, the NDA led by BJP had allocated the constituency to the PMK.

In fielding a candidate for the bypoll, the party has reversed its stand of not contesting by-elections. The last time that the PMK contested a bypoll was in 2010.

"PMK will contest on behalf of NDA in Vikravandi bypoll, which is to be held on July 10," party founder S Ramadoss said in a statement. Soon after the announcement, Anbumani met the him at the latter's residence in Thailapuram.

Anbumani is presently the party's State vice-president, who had contested unsuccessfully in the last Assembly election in the same constituency. He secured 41,119 votes, which is 23.19 per cent votes. DMK's N Pugazhenthi, whose death necessitated the bypoll, secured 63,203 votes while the AIADMK candidate got 56,622 votes.

AIADMK’s aim is to return to power in 2026, says EPS

In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the party would be the first to be in the fray when the general elections are announced. “Everyone knows that AIADMK does not fear contesting the elections,” he added.

The decision to boycott the bypoll was taken due to its past experience, he said.

The party then led by late leader J Jayalalithaa had decided not to contest Ilayangudi, Cumbam, Thondamuthur, Bargur and Srivaikuntam bypolls, which was held on August 18, 2009, when DMK was in power. Similarly, it did not contest the elections to the local bodies held on February 27, 2009, he added.

Citing a more recent example, Palaniswami also alleged that during the Erode (East) bypoll, the DMK had indulged widespread malpractices, including forcing the voters in the constituency to remain in one place. "The people were threatened that the government welfare measures, including old age pension, will not reach them if they do not stay at one place,” he alleged.

"Similarly, there is a doubt that whether Vikravandi bypoll will be held in a democratic manner. As the Ministers and DMK cadres are likely to misuse the power and people may not be able to exercise their franchise in a free and fair manner, the AIADMK has decided to boycott Vikravandi bypoll," Palaniswami said.

Instead of fighting bypoll, the party’s aim was to return to power in the next general election, he said. "With the people's support, the AIADMK will be back in power in the 2026 elections, which is the main aim of the party,” he added.