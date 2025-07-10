TWAD to renovate Tambaram-Pallavaram CWSS project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), which is responsible for the development of water supply and sewerage facilities across the state, except Chennai, has proposed a revamp of the Tambaram-Pallavaram combined water supply scheme (CWSS) for Rs 14.50 crore.

The project is proposed to enhance the system performance to achieve its full capacity of 22.70 million litres per day (MLD) for effective supply of water to residents.

The present capacity of the system is staggering at 10.465 MLD. The project has been proposed to meet the growing demand for water supply to the areas covering Tambaram and Pallavaram, said a TWAD official.

The key features of this project are revamp of old pipelines, pump sets, headworks, infiltration wells and other machineries to enhance the flow of water supply, he said.

The revamp works will be done at various source stations, including Pazhayaseevaram, Devariyampakkam, Melachery and other areas in the supply scheme, said the official. The bidding has begun and the contract will be finalised before next month, he said, adding the work will be completed within three months.