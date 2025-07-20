TWAD board to revamp Maraimalai Nagar water supply system

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has proposed to improve the source and replacement of pipes and pumpsets in the Maraimalai Nagar combined water supply system (CWSS) to enhance its performance.

The TWAD is responsible for supplying water and managing drainage systems across the state, except within the city limits of Chennai. Pegged at Rs 8.15 crore, the TWAD has invited a private player to revamp the Maraimalai Nagar CWSS.

After the multiple complaints from Maraimalai Nagar residents on the impoverished system, the TWAD has planned to attain the full capacity of the CWSS, which is 4.465 MLD. The current capacity has slipped to 2.276 MLD.

The project's main features would include installing four new infiltration wells with a diameter of 4.5m, and of 10 m and 12 m depths, respectively, at the source points, said a TWAD official.

The contractor should conduct necessary pumping tests to prove that the radial arms are driven onto correct alignment, levels and without any gap or damage to radial pipes, and to prove that the required quantity of water should be abstracted during summer, said the official.

A hand-operated chain pulley block of 2 MT capacity with a 10 m lifting chain should be fixed in the collector well cum pump house for lifting pump sets. The contractor should then operate the plant for a commissioning period of one year with his own staff, and during this period, they should train the departmental staff in plant operation and maintenance and keep accurate records to check the plant performance. They should maintain observation and submit relevant records, providing efficiency, added the official.