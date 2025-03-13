TVK’s sixth phase of district secretaries list to be released

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is set to release the sixth phase of district secretaries' appointments at his Panaiyur office on Thursday, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

The party has divided Tamil Nadu into 120 districts for administrative purposes.

So far, secretaries for 95 districts have been appointed, and today, secretaries for 19 more districts will be announced.

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for May next year, all political parties are gearing up for the polls.

TVK, led by actor Vijay, is intensifying its preparations to contest the elections.

The party has been actively working on strengthening its organisational structure.

As part of these efforts, Vijay recently sent a circular to district secretaries, instructing them to form booth committees and appoint booth-level administrators.