TVK’s second state conference to be held on 25 August in Madurai
CHENNAI: The second state conference of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is scheduled to take place on 25 August in Madurai.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the upcoming conference will be conducted on a 300-acre venue.
Reports added that TVK general secretary Anand participated in the ritual, marking the beginning of preparations for the state-level gathering.
