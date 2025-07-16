Begin typing your search...

    16 July 2025
    TVK’s second state conference to be held in August in Madurai
    TVK president VIjay (Photo credit: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: The second state conference of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is scheduled to take place in Madurai this August 25, 2025.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the upcoming conference will be conducted on a 300-acre venue.

    Reports added that, TVK general secretary Anand participated in the ritual, marking the beginning of preparations for the state-level gathering.

