TVK's Namakkal district secy goes missing; police deploy special squads

CHENNAI: The State police have formed two special squads under the supervision of Inspector Kabilan to trace and arrest N Satish Kumar, Namakkal district secretary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who has reportedly gone missing.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a case was registered against Satish Kumar for allegedly attacking a private hospital while TVK leader Vijay was engaged in election campaigning in Namakkal. Satish Kumar had filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail yesterday (October 3), which was dismissed by Justice N Senthilkumar.

During the hearing, Sathish Kumar’s lawyer, A Murugavel, argued, “The petitioner has not committed any crime. He has been implicated in this case for political reasons. The case was filed against him solely because he was present at the location of the incident.”

On the other hand, the counsel for the police stated, "Actions by TVK party cadre led to damages worth Rs 5 lakh. In addition, eight other cases have been filed against Satish Kumar for causing damage to public property." He also submitted photographic evidence taken at the site of the incident.

Examining the photographs, the judge questioned, “If party members were engaged in violent actions, how can the petitioner claim he was unaware? Didn’t he have control over his party members? Shouldn’t he act responsibly?”

Following the admissions, the court had dismissed Satish Kumar's anticipatory bail plea, the report added.