TVK's Madurai conference likely to be rescheduled to avoid clash with Vinayaga Chaturthi

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay had earlier announced that the party’s second state conference would be held in Madurai on August 25. However, the event is now likely to be rescheduled following a request from the police.

According to Daily Thanthi, the police have asked the TVK to change the date of the conference, citing logistical and security concerns due to the Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations.

TVK general secretary N Anand had submitted a petition seeking permission for the convention to the Madurai Superintendent of Police. In response, the police suggested that the party hold the event between August 18 and 22, instead of August 25.

TVK has reportedly submitted a revised petition through N Anand, proposing a new date within the suggested window while planning to go ahead with the conference later this month.