    TVK’s inaugural booth committee meet in Coimbatore

    TVK president Vijay is expected to preside over the conference and deliver a keynote address.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 April 2025 7:19 AM IST
    CHENNAI: Marking a significant milestone in its political journey, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is set to conduct its maiden Booth Committee Zonal Conference in Coimbatore on April 26 and 27.

    According to senior party functionaries, the two-day conference will take place at a private college campus in Saravanampatti and will witness the participation of booth-level committee members and constituency-level workers from the western region of Tamil Nadu.

    "This is our first zonal-level event, and Coimbatore has been strategically chosen as the launchpad given its political importance in the western belt. The zonal conference will focus on strengthening grassroots-level organisational structure and energising party workers ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections,” a senior TVK leader said.

    TVK president Vijay is expected to preside over the conference and deliver a keynote address.

    Party insiders indicated that similar conferences will soon be held in other regions as part of TVK's state-wide outreach strategy, designed to create a strong and decentralised party apparatus.

